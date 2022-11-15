Deadline reports: “Deadline’s Sound & Screen Film award-season event last week showcased the music and scores from nine buzzy awards-season movies, with composers and songwriters performing their work with the help of a 60-piece orchestra in front of an live audience at UCLA’s Royce Hall. The evening also featured panel conversations with composers Alexandre Desplat (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio), Michael Abel (Nope), Benjamin Wallfisch (Thirteen Lives), Emilie Levienaise-Farrouch (Living), Pawel Mykietyn (EO) and Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever); songwriters Diane Warren (Tell It Like a Woman) and Robin Pecknold (Wildcat); and Ian Eisendrath, executive music producer of Spirited.”

