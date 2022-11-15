Music Business Worldwide reports: “US subscription TV network Hulu has added six new channels to its Live TV service from music video platform Vevo. In a statement provided to MBW, Vevo’s President of Sales and Distribution Kevin McGurn said that its new partnership with Hulu “continues to put music videos back in the living room”. He added: “Our TV network expansion is key to help us continue on our mission of growing the promotional and commercial value of the music video.” The launch on Hulu is being included in the roll-out of 14 new channels to the network’s Live TV line-up including Hallmark Channel, The Weather Channel, TheGrio Television Network, Comedy.TV.”

