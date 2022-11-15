The Drum reports: “UK commercial broadcast ITV has launched a unified brand across its channels ahead of its launch of ITVX on December 8. ITV Creative has worked with design partner DixonBaxi to lay new foundations. ITV says it is the first time it has launched new idents network-wide. These idents will accompany a “fresh” look on its many channels, which ITV chief marketing officer Jane Stiller said shows “broadcast and streaming [as] equally crucial parts of how viewers engage with us.” She added that the design ethos looks to “join up” the looks of the broadcast and streaming outputs so it can “seamlessly cross-promote across the platforms, enabling greater content discovery.'”

Read More