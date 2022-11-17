Music Ally reports: “Ever since US satellite-radio firm SiriusXM bought streaming service Pandora in 2018, the two services have explored partnerships and cross-promotions. Their latest joint initiative is a new ‘artist accelerator program’ that aims to “develop and break new artists” by promoting them across both services. The program will focus on 6-12 artists a year, with the promise of “focused programming for a sustained campaign across SiriusXM channels and Pandora stations, as well as various ongoing marketing support from both brands”. The first pick is R&B artist, actor and TikTok star Coco Jones, who is signed to Def Jam Recordings.”

Read More