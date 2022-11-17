Engadget reports: “You no longer need one of Samsung’s latest TVs to try its game streaming features. The electronics giant will roll out cloud gaming to compatible 2021 TV sets starting next week. This includes all 2021 models, ranging from entry AU7000 series through to 8K flagships like the QN900. You can find the full list below this story. You should have access to streaming services by the end of 2022, Samsung says. There is a caveat: you’ll need a Q70A, AU8000 or certain QN90A (98-inch) and Q60A (32-inch) models to get the full Gaming Hub, not just individual apps. You’ll also have easy access to 4K games. Samsung says GeForce Now will stream in 4K on 2022 and “select” 2021 TVs within a few weeks.”

Read more