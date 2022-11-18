Variety reports: “Amazon is officially moving forward with multiple live-action shows based on the Marvel characters controlled by Sony, Variety has learned. The first series under the deal will be “Silk: Spider Society,” which was developed by “The Walking Dead” showrunner Angela Kang along with “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller. Kang will serve as showrunner and executive producer on “Silk” as part of a new multi-year overall television deal she has signed with Amazon. Kang, Lord, and Miller all executive produce along with former Sony boss Amy Pascal. Sony Pictures Television is the studio, with Lord and Miller currently under an overall deal there.”

