The Hollywood Reporter reports: “NBCUniversal is doubling down on its push to transform the TV sales business, revealing a series of updates on its progress, including a plan — with marketers on board — to transact on a new measurement currency, in a shift from Nielsen’s decades-long run. The company has formed a measurement innovation forum, with GM, T-Mobile, Pepsico, State Farm and Marriott among those signing on to transact with the company through new currencies. “We’ve gotten the whole industry to start to align around a similar framework where we now are zeroing in on a set of new currency providers, ranging from iSpot to VideoAmp to ComScore,” says Krishan Bhatia, president and chief business officer for global advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal.”

