Social Media Today reports: “Google’s taking a new approach to its latest Black-owned Friday promotion, with the search giant teaming up with Ludacris to launch a new song, with a music video that featured a range of shoppable products, all sourced from Black-owned businesses. The video features more than 100 products, from over 60+ Black-owned businesses, while it also highlights business owners, creators, athletes and more. There’s also an interactive version of the video clip, with viewers able to guide Ludacris on his journey through the various options. It’s essentially influencer marketing on the grandest scale, with Ludacris helping to raise the profile of the promotion, and shine a spotlight on these partner brands.”

