Advanced Television reports: “Crunchyroll, the international anime streaming brand, has partnered with Discord to bring anime fans closer together. With Crunchyroll’s integration into Discord and the introduction of Rich Presence, users will be able to connect their Crunchyroll accounts to Discord, and show their friends what they are watching on Crunchyroll, as well as discover new content. Rich Presence is available anywhere fans can watch Crunchyroll, in more than 200 countries and territories. “Anime is an adventure, and Crunchyroll’s Rich Presence on Discord will allow our fans to take their journey together,” said Kaliel Roberts, Chief Product Officer, Crunchyroll.”

