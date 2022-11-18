RBR reports: “Omnicom Media Group (OMG) will be the first agency partner to leverage TelevisaUnivision‘s Hispanic household data graph for its brands — a move the Spanish-language media giant believes will expand “reach and resonance” with U.S. Hispanics. Now covering nearly 100% of U.S. Hispanic Households, TelevisaUnivision’s propriety data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, via privacy-oriented clean room technology to power its targeting, optimization, and measurement for “always on activation” across the entirety of its brands. The announcement was Thursday (11/17) at TelevisaUnivision’s annual “Leading the Change” conference, a forum for marketers from various U.S. companies.”

