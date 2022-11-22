Yahoo! News reports: “In the wake of Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, users have been fleeing to other social apps like open source microblogging platform Mastodon and niche communities like CounterSocial. Now, another social app called Hive is seeing a boost in sign-ups in response to the upheaval at Twitter. The app today finds itself in the top 20 on the U.S. App Store after seeing a surge of new interest over the weekend as the situation at Twitter continues to devolve. Founded in 2019 by then-22-year-old Kassandra Pop, Hive is not a direct Twitter clone.”

Read More