The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Sky, owned by Comcast, will launch an advertising-free linear kids TV channel in the U.K. and Ireland in February. It will be available to Sky subscribers with the Sky Kids package, which costs 6 pounds a month, and subscribers of Sky’s streaming service Now that have the 9.99 pound a month entertainment membership. “From February 2023, Sky Kids will say hello to a shiny new linear channel dedicated to entertaining and inspiring children (ages 1-7) and supporting families through their daily adventures,” the company said Tuesday in unveiling the launch.”

Read More