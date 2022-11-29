The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Legendary Entertainment — Hollywood’s high-profile producer and co-financier of big-budget studio fare — has found a new partner in Sony Pictures. Under the terms of the deal, Legendary’s movies will be distributed and marketed globally by Sony, excluding China, where Legendary East will handle those duties. Sony will also handle home entertainment and TV distribution for those films. Sony does not have a streaming service, and Legendary will continue to partner with other companies for streaming, as it has with Netflix on the Enola Holmes films. The pact does not include the Dune or Godzilla franchises, which will continue to be released by Warner Bros., Legendary’s previous partner.”

