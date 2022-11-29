Next TV reports: “Sixty-four percent of original scripted movies and TV shows on the major subscription streaming services are based on previously established IP, according to a new report from Ampere Analysis. The share of movies and shows based on established characters and storylines drops to 42% once non-scripted programming is factored in. Still, this kind of risk-averse thinking on behalf of those commissioning video entertainment for the major SVODs seems to be more prevalent in the U.S. — the international share of movies and TV shows based on established characters and storylines is only 28%, Ampere said.”

