Social Media Today reports: “Looking to level up your TikTok campaigns for the last big push of the year? This could help – last week, TikTok unveiled its updated Marketing Partners website, which now includes a listing of 186 endorsed providers, from over 35 nations, who can provide direct assistance with all aspects of your TikTok marketing process. TikTok first launched its Marketing Partner site back in 2020, and has since expanded its listings with a range of creative and ad tech tools to help businesses make the most of their in-app efforts. And now, it’s revamped the presentation of the site, making it easier to view what’s on offer, and see examples of top creative in the app.”

