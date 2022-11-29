The Apple Post reports: “Apple has announced the winners of the 2022 App Store Awards, spotlighting 16 apps and games including photo sharing app BeReal, which has been named iPhone App of the Year. The winners, picked by Apple’s global App Store editorial team, have been chosen for “[inspiring] users to engage more deeply with the world, expand their imaginations, and stay connected to friends and loved ones[…],” says Apple, all delivering “exceptional experiences and making a profound cultural impact.” BeReal, the photo sharing app that gives users an authentic look into the lives of their family and friends by asking users to post unfiltered photos of themselves once a day, has been named iPhone App of the Year, winning a physical award designed by Apple, inspired by the signature blue App Store icon.”

