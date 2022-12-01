The Hollywood Reporter reports: “Lionsgate hasn’t unveiled any megadeal, but top executives at the Hollywood studio talked up the benefits of potentially spinning off its studio business during an investor conference appearance on Wednesday. “It’s definitely going to help every part of our ecosystem, not only an individual franchise like Hunger Games or John Wick,” Packer told the Wells Fargo TMT Summit during a session that was webcast. Packer, who has recently inked licensing deals for the upcoming John Wick TV origin story The Continental at Peacock, the comedy Ghosts at Paramount+ and Schitt’s Creek at Hulu, insisted the studio will be able to continuing selling titles to a host of streaming platforms, and not just Starz, as the traditional premium cable channel pivots to the streaming space.”

Read More