Tech Crunch reports: “Just a couple of days after Apple announced the best apps of 2022 in its annual App Store Awards, Google Play has now shared its own “best of” list. The company published a list of winners across categories, including those selected by its own editorial team and by Android owners through the User’s Choice awards. Google this year anointed the viral AI-generated art app, Dream by WOMBO, as this year’s Best App in the U.S., while users picked BeReal as their favorite. BeReal also won Apple’s “App of the Year” award, signaling a younger generation’s preference for new forms of social networking. Meanwhile, Apex Legends Mobile was both Google’s choice for Best Game as well as the User’s Choice winner. The company noted the game had regularly trended throughout the year and often appeared in the top 10 downloaded lists.”

