Variety reports: “Paramount’s Pluto TV launched its free, ad-supported (FAST) channels in Canada on Dec. 1, joining TUBI and the newly premiered CBC News Explore, which also made its Canadian debut this week. The Pluto TV debut is in partnership with Canada’s Corus Entertainment, which oversees national advertising for the new platform. At launch there are more than 30 dedicated Canadian channels, many of which feature Corus programming.”

