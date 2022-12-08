Digital Music News reports: “Irving Azoff’s Iconic Artists Group (IAG) has acquired an “equity position” in the entertainment rights – extending to music, an array of film and television projects, and more – of Dean Martin. Four-year-old Iconic Artists Group recently added a Dean Martin section to its website and linked to a nearly 3,000-word-long LA Times piece that, besides providing an overview of the Steubenville, Ohio, native’s life and multifaceted career, disclosed the deal. Per the voluminous article, Iconic in November bought “an equity position in the rights held by the Dean Martin estate,” including the “Ain’t That a Kick in the Head?” vocalist’s song catalog. The in-depth piece doesn’t appear to identify the specifics of this component of the deal (or the overarching pact), and Iconic doesn’t look to have elaborated upon the details in a formal release.”

