Variety reports: “NBCUniversal, looking to pump up its Peacock subscriber numbers, inked a deal with DirecTV to offer the streamer to the pay-TV provider’s customers. Beginning Thursday, customers of the broadband-delivered DirecTV Stream will be able to add Peacock Premium (with ads) directly to their bill for $2.99 per month, a 40% discount from the $4.99 retail price. According to the companies, the special discounted offer for Peacock Premium “will be extended to additional select DirecTV [satellite] customers in the coming weeks.” In addition, Peacock Premium Plus (without ads) will be available at the standard rate of $9.99/month to both DirecTV and DirecTV Stream subscribers.”

