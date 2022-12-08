Deadline reports: “Canadian streamer Crave has inked a long-term deal with Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), taking first window rights to blockbuster films following their theatrical and home entertainment runs. From April 2023, the Bell Media-owned network will be the exclusive Canadian streaming home of the likes of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, along with new instalments in the Insidious and The Equalizer franchises. The exclusive Pay-One window licensing agreement gives Crave first-pay window rights to new and upcoming SPE titles following their theatrical and home entertainment windows.”

Read More