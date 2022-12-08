Mashable reports: “Elon Musk’s Twitter still appears to be struggling with how to turn its subscription service, Twitter Blue, into a money maker. According to The Information, the company now plans to charge $7 for Twitter Blue if users pay for it through the web, and $11 if they pay for it through its iPhone app. This is probably a way to compensate for Apple’s 30% cut (sometimes called Apple Tax) on apps bought through the App Store (provided the app’s developer makes more than $1 million per year through the App Store). As MacRumors pointed out, Apple does not object to developers charging more for subscriptions through an iPhone app than they do on the web, with one example being Spotify, who has been critical of the Apple Tax many times in the past.”

Read More