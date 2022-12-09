Ad Week reports: “Why should grown-ups have all the fun? Personalized video messaging platform Cameo is thinking of the children Thursday. Cameo teamed up with Candle Media to launch Cameo Kids, which lets parents and other loved ones book personalized videos for their kids from family entertainment stars, starting at $25. Next-generation media company Candle Media acquired digitally native kids’ entertainment company Moonbug Entertainment last November, and Cameo Kids will debut with animated characters from the Moonbug portfolio including Blippi from Blippi Wonders and JJ, Cody, Cece and Nina from CoComelon. They are joined at launch by Thomas from Mattel’s Thomas the Tank Engine, True from Netflix’s True and the Rainbow Kingdom and an animated Santa Claus.”

Read More