Music Ally reports: “At the end of 2021 there were 523 million users of paid music streaming subscriptions. That’s an official stat from industry body the IFPI’s Global Music Report, which came out in March. How has growth been in 2022? We’ll have to wait for the next GMR for official word, although we’ve had some individual data sources for an early steer: Spotify’s financial results, for example. There’s another one today: consultancy firm Midia Research has put out its latest ‘music subscriber market shares’ report, with estimates from the end of the second quarter of 2022. It reckons that there were 616.2 million music subscribers globally at the end of June: 17.6% year-on-year growth compared to its Q2 2021 estimates.”

