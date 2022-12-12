Next TV reports: “Programming from streaming services were the big winners at the inaugural Children’s & Family Emmy Awards event in Los Angeles over this past weekend, according to the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS). Among the major awards, Netflix’s The Baby-Sitter’s Club won the Emmy for Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series, while its series Hearstopper won for Outstanding Young Teen Series. HBO Max’s Sesame Street won the Emmy for Outstanding Preschool Series and Disney Plus’ Sneakerella won in the category of Outstanding Fiction Special. Apple TV Plus’ Who Are You, Charlie Brown? took home the statuette for Outstanding Non-Fiction Program.”

Read More