Music Ally reports: “The dust has settled from the Spotify Wrapped 2022 promotion (and the inevitable memes riffing off it). Now Spotify is keen to talk about its impact. Merch was a key part of Wrapped this year, with listeners emailed with links to buy merch from their most-listened-to-artists of 2022. The result? “In the seven days since launching Wrapped, we’ve seen the highest-grossing merch sales week for artists in Spotify history,” said Spotify in a blog post. In an email to Music Ally flagging up that post, the company offered an additional stat, saying that the revenue from that first week is 175% up on the merch sales during the “entire Wrapped window” last year. We’re not sure how long that window is.”

