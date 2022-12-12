IGN reports: “Twitter has confirmed it will be relaunching Twitter Blue on Monday, December 12, for $8/month. However, this paid service that will give users such features as the blue verification checkmark will cost $11/month on iOS devices as a way to seemingly offset the “Apple Tax.” For those unfamiliar, the so-called “Apple Tax” is what some on the internet call the 30% cut Apple takes on all in-app purchases and subscriptions, and this seems to be the reason for the price difference even though Twitter hasn’t outright said it. For $8/month (or $11/month if you are on iPhone), you will get access to the previously mentioned blue verification checkmark after “your account has been reviewed.” The “official” label for businesses will be replaced by a gold checkmark and government and multilateral accounts will get a grey checkmark.”

