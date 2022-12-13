Music Business Worldwide reports: “Litmus Music has acquired Keith Urban’s master recordings catalog. The deal includes ten multi-platinum, platinum or gold-certified studio albums and a greatest hits compilation. Among the catalog’s highlights are twenty-four No.1 songs and a record-breaking thirty-six consecutive Top 5s. Launched in August, New York-based Litmus was co-founded by Hank Forsyth and Dan McCarroll in partnership with Carlyle Global Credit, which initially committed $500 million in both equity and debt.”

Read More