Next TV reports: “Music service Vevo said it reached an agreement to have several of its free, ad supported, streaming TV channels carried on Freevee, Amazon’s free streaming platform. At launch, Freevee users will be able to watch and listen to Vevo Pop, Vevo Country, Vevo Hip Hop, Vevo R&B, Vevo Latino, Vevo Reggaeton & Trap, Vevo ‘70s, Vevo ‘80s, Vevo ‘90s, Vevo 2K and Vevo Holiday. In addition to carriage in the U.S., Vevo channels will be launched on Freevee in European territories in 2023.”

