Yahoo! Entertainment reports: “Warner Bros. Discovery brokered a major content deal with Amazon in France that will see Prime Video carry HBO content and 12 other networks, according to media reports. Dubbed the “Warner Pass,” the service will be available exclusively on Prime Video channels in France via separate subscription starting in March. In addition to HBO, the bundle will include Warner TV, TCM Cinema, Eurosport, Discovery Channel, Cartoon Network and CNN, along with their associated on-demand services.”

