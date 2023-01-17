Variety reports: “HBO’s series adaptation of hit PlayStation game “The Last of Us” premiered Sunday, drawing the premium cable channel’s second-biggest debut of the last 13 years, behind only “House of the Dragon.” Per Nielsen ratings and Warner Bros. Discovery’s own first party data, the first episode of the Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey-led drama scored 4.7 million U.S. viewers across both the linear HBO channel and streamer HBO Max.”

Read More