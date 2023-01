Music Ally reports: “Roblox is one of the publicly-listed tech companies that has been enduring a rocky time on the markets in recent times: its market cap peaked at $78bn in November 2021 but recently fell as low as $15.7bn. However, things may be looking up. Roblox reported its December 2022 metrics yesterday, revealing that it had 61.5 million daily active users that month – up 18% year-on-year.”

