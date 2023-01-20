Forbes reports: “Netflix may be regretting waiting so long to roll out an ad-supported tier. Based on its performance in fourth quarter, the new service is a blockbuster. Reporting its fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, NetflixNFLX +6.9% said it had added 7.7 million subscribers, well above expectations for the streaming service and three times the number it added in third quarter. That brought its total to 230.8 million subscribers worldwide.”

Read More