Venture Beat reports: “PlayStation has revealed the launch line-up for the upcoming VR2 headset. When the headset releases on February 22, it’ll have 13 games available to play. These include single and multiplayer titles in a variety of genres, some of which have never launched on PSVR before. The company also elaborated on its CES claims of 30 launch titles, saying the headset will have up to 30 games available to play within a month of its release.”

