Deadline reports: “Disney Advertising and measurement firm EDO, whose co-founder and chairman is the actor and director Edward Norton, have expanded their relationship into the streaming realm. The companies have reached a new agreement to apply engagement data from EDO to Disney’s streaming platforms, starting with Hulu. Last month, Disney+ also added a subscription tier with ads.”
Home advertising Disney Advertising Expands Relationship With Edward Norton-Backed Measurement Firm EDO, Will Use...