Variety reports: “Abramorama, a New York-based film distribution and marketing company, is launching a global video-on-demand rental service. It’s collaborating with Artinii.Pro, a cloud-tech driven media enterprise, to extend film offerings through the digital platform Abramorama at Home. To kick off the partnership, six music and social issue documentaries including “Long Live Rock,” “Herb Alpert Is…” and “Cosplay Universe,” will be available to watch starting on Thursday.”

