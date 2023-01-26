Next TV reports: “The most streamed show of 2022 was Netflix’s Stranger Things, which generated 52 billion minutes viewed, according to Nielsen. Streaming increased 27% in 2022, with Americans consuming more than 19.4 million years worth of content. Netflix also had the next three most streamed shows, with NCIS being viewed for 38.1 billion minutes, Cocomelon viewed for 37.8 billion minutes and Ozark garnering 31.3 billion minutes streamed.”

