Deadline reports: “Prolific character actor David Dastmalchian has today announced the launch of his genre-focused production company, Good Fiend Films, which will look to produce character-driven projects across horror, sci-fi and fantasy for film, television, audio and publishing. Dastmalchian, who has recently been seen in such blockbusters as Dune and The Suicide Squad, envisions his shingle as a home for stories about complex characters from all walks of life.”

