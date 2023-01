Music Business Worldwide reports: “Reservoir Media has struck a new deal with Rock and Roll and Grammy Hall of Fame inductee Dion Francis DiMucci, professionally known as Dion. The company says that the deal includes Dion’s entire publishing catalog and future works, as well as synchronization rights to his recording masters. Dion has released over 40 albums and has earned 39 Top 40 hits, as well as 11 Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits.”

