Music Ally reports: “There’s a big figure in the start-of-the-year blog post from Twitch’s chief product officer Tom Verrilli and chief monetization officer Mike Minton. “Streamers earned over $1 billion across Twitch in 2022,” they wrote. That’s a mixture of channel subscriptions, tips and shared advertising revenues, although the blog post didn’t break down the overall figure into those categories. Instead, it focused on summarising the various tools and programs that Twitch launched last year to help streamers to make money.”

