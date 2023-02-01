The Hollywood Reporter reports: “In its most ambitious push into live sports yet, technology giant Apple on Wednesday officially launched its Major League Soccer subscription service, called MLS Season Pass. The new service will be available in 100 countries at launch, and will be the exclusive home for MLS games through 2033, thanks to a 10-year deal valued at about $250 million per year.”
