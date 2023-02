CNET reports: “Instagram’s two co-founders lifted the veil on a new app they’ve been working on since they left the social media giant four years ago. Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger describe the app, called Artifact, as “a personalized news feed using the latest ai tech.” People interested in trying out Artifact need an invitation, but they can currently sign up on a waitlist, Systrom said in a tweet Tuesday.”

Read More