CNET reports: “Samsung is the latest tech giant leaning into virtual and augmented reality. The smartphone maker says it’ll work with Google and Qualcomm on an upcoming mixed-reality platform. The news was shared during Samsung’s Unpacked event on Wednesday and follows reports suggesting that Apple could release its first virtual reality headset this year. Qualcomm’s CEO, Cristiano Amon, and Google’s SVP of Android, Hiroshi Lockheimer, appeared onstage to co-announce the collaboration.”

