Tech Crunch reports: “Five days after getting its streaming debut on Disney+, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is now the most-watched Marvel premiere on Disney+ based on hours streamed within the first five days, the company announced today. Disney didn’t provide specific viewing numbers, so it’s not exactly clear how the movie’s streaming performance compares to other Marvel titles on Disney+. However, the claim means the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” premiere performed better than popular franchises like “Black Widow” and “Avengers: Endgame.'”

