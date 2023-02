Music Ally reports: “JKBX is the startup founded by former WMG / The Orchard executive Scott Cohen in late 2022, with the aim of selling music catalogue rights in fractionalised form. Its latest announcement, a deal with financial trading firm GTS Securities, includes a couple of figures reflecting the company’s ambitions. “JKBX currently has over $1.7 billion in music rights exclusively secured and anticipates launching by the end of 2023 with over $4 billion of rights,” said the startup.”

Read More