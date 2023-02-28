Variety reports: “Jellysmack is diving into free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) in partnership with Roku, with two new channels stocked with curated series from Jellysmack creator partners including LaurDIY, Brad Mondo and Stephanie Soo. Under the pact, the Roku Channel has launched Jellysmack’s first FAST linear channels, Hello Inspo (lifestyle) and Mysteria (true crime), on the services Live TV Guide.”

