IMDb reports: “In a move toward more planet-friendly movies, Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (Ufeg) has announced today that it is launching a new initiative called the GreenerLight Program (a play on the term given for when movies are given a go at a studio). The new plan is designed to embed sustainable practices and eco-conscious forethought across the entirety of the filmmaking process, starting from script development and on to production (including location decisions) and distribution.”

Read More