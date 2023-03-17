The Verge reports: “YouTube TV is getting more expensive again, as its pricing inches closer toward what the cable providers it was supposed to replace are charging. The company announced today that its service is going from $64.99 a month to $72.99 a month, an $8 increase. Anyone starting a new subscription today will have to pay the new price, while current subscribers will be subject to it starting April 18th.”
Home Applications YouTube TV Raises Subscription To $72.99, Inching Closer To Cable Pricing