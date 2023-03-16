Venture Beat reports: “Epic Games announced last week it is bringing self-publishing tools for game developers and publishers to the Epic Games Store. I talked to Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, and Steve Allison, head of the Epic Games Store, in an interview about what that means for game developers and gamers. They positioned it as a major milestone for the store that should enable many times more game developers and publishers to reach larger markets with their independent games.”

